HYDRAA chief inspects government land

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Thursday inspected government land across the city after receiving complaints of encroachment.

He inspected government land at Guttala Begumpet in Madhapur, Shamshabad's Thondapalli village and Gajularamaram in Quthbullapur. He also inspected a lake near Filmnagar’s Whisper Valley.



Ranganath stated that HYDRAA will take all the measures to protect government land. He directed officials to put up fencing across the land and build boundary walls to prevent further encroachment.



The commissioner ordered a land survey to determine clear boundaries. He instructed HYDRAA officials to conduct the survey along with the revenue department officials. He ordered them to demarcate the government land accurately.



Ranganath also asked the authorities to identify if anyone is encroaching on the lands, and ordered them to remove encroachers from government land without any delay.

He further said that if anyone claims ownership of the land, they must provide valid documents to HYDRAA.