HYDRAA chief inspects five of six lakes on rejuvenation

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected five of the six lakes which the agency has taken up for rejuvenation in the first phase: Sunnam Cheruvu and Thammidikunta in Madhapur, Kukatpally's Nalla Cheruvu, Uppal's Nalla Cheruvu, and Rajendranagar’s Bum Rukn-ud-Dowla lake.

Ranganath, along with HYDRAA officials, conducted a ground level inspection of the ongoing lake rejuvenation and beautification works being carried out at the lakes.

“The state government is giving top priority towards restoring lakes and beautification of lakes, and has entrusted us with the responsibility. We will include other departments for the projects,” Ranganath said.

He spoke to locals and residents around the lakes, and urged them to support the rejuvenation works. Ranganath said, “We are getting a lot of support from locals. Soon, we’ll bring life to lakes and water bodies.” HYDRAA has a budget of more than Rs 58.5 crore for the purpose.

HYDRAA is analysing detailed project reports (DPR) from companies about lake rejuvenation.