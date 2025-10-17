HYDRAA Chief Inspects Desilting Works in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Thursday inspected ongoing desilting and flood prevention works in Ameerpet, one of the city’s most flood-prone zones during heavy rains. Officials briefed the commissioner that three of the six main drainage pipelines had been restored, while work was progressing on the remaining lines.

Over 45 truckloads of silt and debris have been removed from stormwater drains near Maitrivanam Junction and Gayatri Nagar. Ranganath said similar large-scale desilting across Hyderabad could provide lasting relief to several flood-affected areas. He directed officials from GHMC, HMWS&SB, and the irrigation department to complete all pending works before the next monsoon to ensure smooth water flow and prevent flooding.

Blood Donation Camp Marks Police Flag Day

Hyderabad: Central zone cops organised a blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients on Police Flag Day on Thursday, where 210 people, including students from various colleges, civilians, women volunteers, and police personnel, donated blood.

Central zone DCP Shilpavalli emphasised that Thalassemia is preventable through awareness and timely premarital screening. “When both partners are Thalassemia minor carriers, there is a 25 per cent chance that their child may be born with Thalassemia major, leading to lifelong medical challenges. So, avoiding marriage between two carriers and promoting genetic counselling are essential preventive measures,” she said, adding that the public, especially the youth, should come forward for voluntary blood donation and actively participate in awareness campaigns to help prevent Thalassemia and support affected patients.

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society chairman Chandrakanth highlighted the critical need for the regular availability of safe blood for Thalassemia patients, who require transfusions approximately every 15 days to survive.

Cops Alert Against Fake Schemes

Hyderabad:The state police have directed cybercrime police stations to create awareness among citizens about fake messages in the name of Central government schemes. A senior official said fraudsters are sending SMS and WhatsApp messages, and their number has dramatically increased. The official added that senior citizens, entrepreneurs, differently-abled people, and pensioners are their main targets.

“We are equipped with advanced anti-spy and other software like in the most advanced countries, but the details cannot be disclosed now,” he said, urging people to cross-check the messages or seek help from nearby cybercrime police or local police stations before clicking on links.

Citizens are urged to apply only through official websites and not respond to any stranger claiming to be a representative of government-aided schemes.

Experts Discuss Ways to Embed Accessibility into Product Design, Education, Public Infra

Hyderabad: Voice-guided classrooms for the visually impaired, AI-assisted design tools for developers, and mobile apps that can help audit buildings for accessibility were among the innovations showcased at Hyderabad’s Accessible by Design symposium this week.

The two-day international event, hosted by BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus under the AccessQuity research initiative and supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering, UK, explored how technology can become truly inclusive when created with the participation of persons with disabilities.

The symposium brought together disability-rights advocates, technologists, researchers, and educators to discuss ways of embedding accessibility into product design, education, and public infrastructure. The discussions marked a shift from treating accessibility as an afterthought to making it an essential design principle.

“Accessibility is not charity or compliance. It is innovation that benefits everyone,” said Deepa Palaniappan, accessibility consultant at Azim Premji University. “When disabled users are involved from the beginning, technology becomes smarter and more humane.”

Ahead of the symposium, BITS Hyderabad hosted a hands-on workshop on Accessibility and Universal Design in collaboration with the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems. Participants used the Yes To Access (YTA) mobile app to conduct real-time accessibility audits of built spaces, while sessions led by Krishna Thiruvengadam, CEO of dVerse Technologies, and Srinivasan N. from the Association of People with Disability demonstrated how inclusive products can be designed from scratch.

Plenary speakers included Prof. Hemachandran Karah from IIT Madras, Prof. Amita Dhanda from NALSAR University of Law, and Prof. Shilpa Das from the National Institute of Design, who discussed emerging ideas in assistive technologies, inclusive education, and accessibility law. Through initiatives such as these, experts said Indian institutions are beginning to see accessibility as a driver of innovation rather than a legal obligation.

Power Board Launches Pole-Mounted Transformers

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad is set to experience a safer and more efficient electricity distribution system as the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has decided to implement the pole-mounted distribution transformer system, where transformers are installed approximately 10 feet above the ground on iron structures fixed to electric poles. This elevation ensures unobstructed pedestrian movement and significantly reduces the risks associated with waste accumulation around transformers.

Besides enhancing safety and cleanliness, this method lowers installation costs by eliminating the need for large concrete foundations. The decision to implement the pole-mounted transformers was taken after the suggestions of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui said this new method would be a standard for all new transformer installations across the city.

Traditionally, distribution transformers were installed near ground level along roadsides, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating hazards due to the accumulation of garbage and plastic waste around these units. Such conditions have occasionally resulted in short circuits and electrical leaks, posing risks to the public.

Musharraf, along with other officials including Dr. Narasimhulu, chief engineer (Metro) Prabhakar, superintending engineer Venkanna, and other senior officials, made a field visit to check the ongoing works of the new transformers.

Slab Collapse at Buddha Bhavan, None Hurt

Hyderabad: A portion of Buddha Bhavan at Bhoiguda, which houses the offices of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Telangana State Women’s Commission, suffered structural damage on Thursday when a cement slab collapsed from above the ground-floor shops.

The slab, which extended over the shop shutters, suddenly crashed to the ground. Fortunately, the affected shops have been vacant for some time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said the building has developed visible cracks and would be inspected for safety before reopening.

Three End Lives in Separate Incidents

Hyderabad: Three persons, including two women, died by suicide in separate incidents reported in Petbasheerabad and Mailardevpally on Wednesday and Thursday. In the first case, 26-year-old Anandita Mehta, a private teacher, was found dead at her home in Petbasheerabad on Wednesday morning. Anandita and her husband, Gautam Charan Ghadi, had moved from Gujarat to Hyderabad six months ago. Police said she was alone when the incident occurred and that the reasons are yet to be established.

In another incident within the same police station limits, 45-year-old Sadiq Mansoor Minseria died by suicide in Kompally on Thursday afternoon. Police said Sadiq had been suffering from mental health issues and was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment at Daredias Dreamz, Block A.

In Mailardevpally, 25-year-old homemaker Ayesha Parveen from Roshan Colony died by suicide at her residence on Thursday morning. Her husband returned home to find the gate bolted from the inside, scaled it, and discovered her dead. Police have registered three separate cases and shifted the bodies to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals for post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing to determine the causes behind the deaths.