HYDRAA Chief Apologises For Skipping Contempt Case Hearing

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath apologised to the Telangana High Court for skipping contempt case hearing in connection with a petition filed against him by A. Sudhakar Reddy. Ranganath attended the court, in connection with the Bathukammakunta case.

Sudhakar Reddy filed a petition seeking action against the HYDRAA commissioner for disobeying the status quo orders issued by the court, in connection with the private land within the premises of the Bathukammakunta lake in Hyderabad. The court issued the orders on June 12 and during the hearing on October 31, the High Court summoned the Commissioner on November 27 and explain to the court why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him.

However, Ranganath filed an interim petition seeking exemption from attending the court as he was having an emergency work at Bachupalli. On November 27, a bench consisting Justice Mousami Bhattacharya and Justice BR Madhusudan Rao heard to the case.

During the hearing of the case, government special prosecutor Swaroop Urilla said that Ranganath was seeking exemption as he does not want to put the court to more trouble, in addition to the existing official work. Reacting to the remark, the court said it was thanking the HYDRAA chief for his kindness. At the same time, the court said Ranganath should be aware that it could keep him waiting on the premises all day long for not complying with court orders. The court warned HYDRAA chief Ranganath of issuing a non-bailable warrant if he failed to appear before it next time and dismissed the interim petition seeking exemption from attending the court.

In this procedure, Ranganath attended and apologized to the court for not being able to attend the court.