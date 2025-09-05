HYDRAA Books 3 Men for Misusing its Name

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has registered a police case against three individuals, including a digital media representative, for extorting ₹50 lakh from a victim by falsely promising assistance in influencing agency officials and securing a favourable outcome in a land dispute.

The case was booked against Sunkari Naresh, a former lawyer; Chandu Srinivas, a digital media correspondent; and Praveen, the victim’s cousin, for illegally extorting money.

HYDRAA officials said that Vertex Real Estate had laid out a project in Hayathnagar’s Kuntloor and encroached on the adjoining Suram Cheruvu, dumped soil and silt into Kothakunta, and illegally constructed a box drain. The agency had filed two complaints against the company over the issue.

Vertex had also encroached on land belonging to Chaitanya Reddy in Kuntloor and constructed a 150-foot road through her property. In this regard, Chaitanya’s cousin Praveen introduced her to Sunkari Naresh, presenting him as a legal adviser to a YouTube channel.

Naresh told the victim that his friend, Chandu Srinivas, a digital media correspondent for a YouTube channel, had connections in HYDRAA. Later, Naresh informed her that no one in HYDRAA was willing to take up the matter and convinced her to pay a total of ₹50 lakh.

Praveen collected ₹20 lakh from the victim in the second week of June, while Naresh took ₹30 lakh in the last week of June.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a HYDRAA official said, “Sunkari Naresh was removed from the High Court Bar for using fake certificates, and the media representative, who conducted a few interviews, claimed he had influence in HYDRAA through news coverage.”

When HYDRAA summoned both parties for questioning, the scheme was exposed as it became clear that the complainant had been duped and that the group had fabricated claims to build credibility. Officials added that a video had also surfaced in which one of them attempted to air false allegations against HYDRAA.

Following these revelations, HYDRAA ACP P. Thirumal filed a case at the Pahadishareef police station against Naresh, Srinivas and Praveen. The police have booked a case and are investigating the matter.

In a statement, HYDRAA commissioner A. V. Ranganath said that the authority would not overlook any attempt to misuse its name for financial gain and warned that strict legal action would follow.

He urged citizens to avoid middlemen and approach HYDRAA directly with their grievances. He reminded the public that complaints can be filed every Monday during Prajavani sessions and assured that all matters are handled transparently and fairly.