HYDRAA Assures Residents No Action On Old Homes

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath on Saturday inspected Boduppalkunta at Medipally after residents complained that HMDA and municipal officials had marked their homes as falling within the lake’s full tank level (FTL), causing fear and confusion.

Residents of Dwarakanagar told him that officials placed iron rods and painted numbers on their houses in July, claiming the structures were within the lake’s boundary. They said many of these homes had been standing for over 30 years. They also alleged that boundary lines were shifted, ignoring the FTL fixed in the 2014 draft notification, and that even a road built in 1990 was shown as being inside the FTL.



The commissioner expressed anger at the officials for causing unnecessary panic. He assured residents that HYDRAA would not touch any residential houses built before July 19, 2024, date of the agency’s formation. He made it clear that the lake’s boundary would be protected strictly as per the 2014 draft notification and not according to the altered markings by local officials. He ordered the immediate removal of all markings. By evening, HMDA staff had cleared them.



Housing staff vow clean governance



Hyderabad:Housing Corporation staff formed a human chain near Liberty on Saturday, taking a public stand against corruption and aligning themselves with the government’s zero-tolerance policy. The programme began at the Himayatnagar head office, where managing director V.P. Gautam administered a pledge to keep all housing scheme work transparent and free of bribery.



Employees held placards reading “No bribes, service is the goal”, “Integrity is our value, corruption is our enemy” and “Say no to corruption, say yes to responsibility”. Officials and staff then walked from the head office to Liberty and released posters containing details of the Corporation’s call centre and help desk.



Senior officers said similar programmes would be organised across districts through Housing Project directors. The Corporation said criminal cases are already being filed against anyone found engaging in wrongdoing under the Indiramma housing scheme.



60 forensic posts announced



Hyderabad:The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited online applications for 60 posts at the Forensic Science Laboratory, covering scientific officers, scientific assistants, laboratory technicians and one laboratory attendant. The application window opens at 8 am on November 27 and closes at 5 pm on December 15.



The notification states that details on syllabus, selection procedure and vacancy distribution are available on the TSLPRB website, www.tslprb.in. The scale of pay ranges from `20,280 to `1,24,150 depending on the post. The upper age limit is 34 years as on July 1, 2025.



Application fees vary by category. For scientific officers and scientific assistants, the fee is `1,000 for SC and ST local candidates and `2,000 for others. Laboratory technicians must pay `600 for SC and ST local candidates and `1,200 for others. Laboratory attendant fees are `500 for SC and ST local candidates and `1,000 for others. Candidates applying for multiple subjects must pay separately for each.

Vacancies include scientific officers (physical/general 2; chemical 3; biology/serology 3; computers 2), scientific assistants (physical/general 5; chemical 10; biology/serology 10; computers 7), laboratory technicians (physical/general 2; chemical 6; biology/serology 4; computers 5) and one laboratory attendant.