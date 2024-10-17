HYDRAA and Traffic Police to Jointly Regulate Traffic in Hyderabad City

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath and additional commissioner (traffic) P. Viswa Prasad on Thursday discussed measures to resolve the traffic problems in the city and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting, which was also graced by HYDRAA officials, traffic DCPs, ACPs and inspectors, discussed the traffic issues at important identified junctions and roads.

Ranganath assured that HYDRAA would work along with the traffic department to ensure free flow of traffic, reduce congestions on narrow roads by diverting vehicles and other regulating measures during peak hours.

HYDRAA’s DRF teams will work alongside traffic police not only to control traffic during normal timings and peak hours, but will also work during rains and natural calamities. Similarly, traffic police will work with DRF teams to take immediate action and clear waterlogged areas during rains.

Officials stated that they will use higher horsepower motors to remove water quickly, along with removing waste and debris stuck in drains and pipes, apart from laying new lines and providing permanent waterlogging solutions.

The two departments will remove permanent encroachments on footpaths and roads, including in colonies. HYDRAA and traffic police will remove all such encroachments after duly informing those running businesses there, officials said. They will also remove government properties on footpaths like transformers, telephone ducts and GHMC waste bins.

They also resolved that HYDRAA and traffic department officials will meet once in a month.