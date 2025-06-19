HYDRAA Acts On Prajavani Plaints

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath, along with his team, conducted inspections on Wednesday at locations flagged by citizens during the Prajavani programme. The inspection covered areas in Ekashila Nagar and Samsukthi Township under Pocharam Municipality.

Ranganath instructed officials to demarcate a 100-foot road per the master plan and begin road construction. Ekashila Nagar Layout, spread across 147 acres in Koremula village, was developed in 1985. Plot owners informed the commissioner that despite favourable court verdicts, they have been unable to construct houses, citing the illegal conversion of 47 acres of the layout into agricultural land in 2006.



Ranganath also inspected encroachments along the flood canal from the Mullakatva tank to the IDL tank at Khaitalapur. He found that the drain connecting the IDL tank to the Kukatpally drains had been encroached upon and directed officials to initiate steps to widen the drain.



Locals raised concerns about flooding near Moosapet Metro Station due to a narrowing drain. The team assured that the issue would be addressed by widening the drain at Shivshaktinagar and instructed officials to begin work immediately.

