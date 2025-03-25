HYDRAA activities not responsible for real estate slump: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Monday said that there was a slump in the real estate sector all over India, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune. He said that this had nothing to with HYDRAA activities as regards the slump in Hyderabad.

Answering a query raised by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly, the minister clarified that there many other parameters for the slump in real estate.

Stating that the HYDRAA has been established to protect lakes, water bodies and nalas, Sridhar Babu said that of the 9,078 complaints that were received against encroachments, they had resolved 7,249 complaints, most by poor and middle-class people. Every day, hundreds of people line up at the HYDRAA office to lodge complaints, he said.

As regards Hyderabad Central University (HCU) land, the minister reiterated that the government would not take a single square inch of it.

"I and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka are products of HCU. The Vice-Chancellor and registrar of the university told us that the lake does not belong to the university. The rocks are not related to the university. We never claimed a single inch of HCU land," he said.

Meanwhile, Owaisi alleged that the real estate sector was down in Hyderabad due to HYDRAA activities. Separately, he called for an all-party meeting to discuss the fee reimbursement issue. Owaisi stated that successive governments had failed to extend financial assistance to the students.

"This is the time to make a single platform by calling all-party meetings to discuss thoroughly on the fee reimbursement and stipend issues," he said.

BJP member Rakesh Reddy also sought all-party meetings to elaborately discuss the fee reimbursement issues.

CPI member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that they would support all-party meetings proposed by the MIM on fee reimbursement, but political parties must think practically on the issue, especially when affluent persons also apply for fee reimbursement and stipends.