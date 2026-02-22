HYDRAA Reclaims Kondapur Land for School, Park

Hyderabad: After HYDRAA cleared encroachments over seven acres of land in Kondapur on Saturday, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation commissioner G. Srijana and HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath inspected the site on Sunday, with plans to construct a government college on the reclaimed land.

The land, part of the Raja Rajeshwarinagar Colony layout approved in 1993, comprised nearly 2,059 plots. Of these, five acres were earmarked for a government junior college, one acre for a school, one and a half acres for a park, and half an acre for a community hall. Over the years, however, these reserved spaces were gradually encroached upon.

Following complaints from the colony welfare association alleging that influential persons were behind the encroachments, HYDRAA officials launched a clearance drive on Saturday, demolishing illegal structures and securing the land with fencing.

On Sunday, Ranganath and Srijana visited the site with education department teams, which conducted a survey to initiate the process of establishing a government college and other facilities. Officials informed residents that the state government intends to develop the reserved spaces as originally planned, including parks, a school and a college.

Commissioner Ranganath said: “A top-class school will come up very soon in this highly valued land reclaimed by HYDRAA. Similarly, the one and a half acres of park land, which was also reclaimed by HYDRAA from the clutches of land grabbers, will be made into a park at the request of colony residents.”

He added: “Any court cases on these reclaimed lands will be dealt with legally, and only after clearance from the courts will they be put to public use. HYDRAA is involving local residents and the public in fighting court cases against alleged land grabbers. Hundreds of colony residents and associations are getting involved along with HYDRAA in various court cases. Public involvement in saving local lands is giving a boost to HYDRAA’s efforts to reclaim them.”