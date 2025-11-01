Hyderabad: The HYDRAA on Saturday demolished a five-storey illegal building constructed at Survey No. 100 in Miyapur. Locals had complained that the builders had tampered with survey numbers to carry out the construction.

Reports indicate that the developers removed the HMDA fencing and began work without official permission. Acting on the complaints, officials from the HMDA and HYDRAA jointly conducted the demolition drive early in the morning. A large contingent of police was deployed at the site to ensure smooth execution of the operation.



