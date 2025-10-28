Hyderabad’s Water Bodies Glow With Chhath Festivity

Hyderabad: As the sun rose over water bodies across Hyderabad on Monday, devotees from northern India gathered on their banks to perform the final rituals of the Chhath Puja, offering prayers to the rising Sun in the traditional ‘Usha Arghya’ ceremony. The thanksgiving rituals, marking the conclusion of the four-day festival, were observed with great devotion and enthusiasm.

Before sunrise, devotees took a holy dip in the water and waited patiently for the first rays of the sun, which are believed to bring divine blessings. Large numbers of people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh — settled in various parts of the city — participated in the celebrations with family and friends.

Devotees broke their fast after completing the rituals. The most awaited part of the celebration, however, was the traditional sweet ‘Thekua’, prepared in every home for the occasion. “This sweet is considered mahaprasad and is my favourite,” said Madhuri Ojah, a BCom student. “Every year, I share Thekua with my friends here in Hyderabad. They’ve developed a fondness for it too — it’s now part of their Chhath celebration as well.”

Mousumi Sharma, who has lived in Hyderabad since 1994, said she learned to make Thekua from her mother-in-law. “This traditional sweet is dear to everyone in our family.” Describing the recipe, she explained, “The ingredients are simple — wheat flour, jaggery and pure ghee. While preparing the dough, we add plenty of ghee and a little water. The oval-shaped pieces are then pressed with decorative designs and fried slowly on a low flame until they turn golden brown.”

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God and his consort Usha, is one of the most significant festivals for people from Bihar and adjoining states. It symbolises gratitude for life-sustaining sunlight and is known for its strict fasting, purity and discipline. Even away from their native states, Hyderabad’s north Indian community continues to uphold the tradition with equal fervour, turning local lakes and tanks into scenes of faith, festivity and colour.