Hyderabad’s Traffic Speeds May Drop to 15 Kmph by 2050

Hyderabad: The city’s average traffic speed has dropped to 21 km per hour in 2024, down from 30 km per hour a decade ago, with snarls now common even in once-outskirt areas like Kokapet, Narsingi and Gandipet. A study by Lee & Associates confirmed the decline, while residents such as techie B. Manohar and cyclist Ravi Sambari voiced frustration over worsening commutes.

The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA), part of HMDA, is preparing a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) covering 2,053 square kilometres across GHMC, CMC and MMC. The CMP projects that average speeds could rise to 28 km per hour by 2050, and up to 42 km per hour if the state government’s sustainable urban transport scenario — with a strong push to public transport — is implemented effectively.

Officials warn that without infrastructure upgrades and prioritisation of public transport, average speeds could fall further to 15 km per hour by 2050. “The infrastructure upgrade and push to public transport has a direct impact on average speed of vehicles. If infrastructure is not upgraded and public transport takes a back seat, the average speed will be around 15 km per hour by 2050,” an HMDA official said.

Inset 1 :

2024 data: Out of total % vehicles in the city

Two wheelers: 67.56 %

Cars: 16.15 %

Autos: 1.51 %

Cabs: 1.16 %

Goods vehicles: 3.37 %

Others: 2.36 %

Inset 2 :

Info: Key infrastructure projects

75 Grade separators have been proposed for the horizon period up to 2050

120 FoBs/Skywalks have been proposed for the horizon period up to 2050

34 RoB/ 16 RUBs have been proposed for the horizon period up to 2050

8 Elevated roads have been proposed for the horizon period up to 2050

29 Bridges on Musi river have been proposed for the horizon period up to 2050

Length of potential road corridors identified for Dedicated Bus Lanes (DBL)/ BRTS is about 29 km for the horizon year 2040 and further extended to 48 km by 2050 cumulative.