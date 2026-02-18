Hyderabad's Start-Up Develops Obesity Vaccine, Secures US Patent

Hyderabad:Hyderabad-based biotech start-up Utopia Therapeutics, incubated at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) for nearly two years, is developing what it calls the world’s first immunotherapy-based obesity vaccine. Within a short span, it has secured a US patent and licences for products aimed at diabetic patients, marking rapid progress for the young firm.

Obesity and related metabolic disorders such as fatty liver disease and high triglycerides are rising globally, with limited long-term treatment options. Utopia’s lead candidate, UT-009, is designed as a vaccine that stimulates the body’s immune system to produce antibodies against targets involved in fat accumulation and abnormal lipid levels. Unlike daily injections or tablets, the company says its vaccine approach aims to offer longer-lasting effects through active immunisation.



The company was founded by Dr Uday Saxena and Dr Gopi Kadiyala. Dr Saxena previously worked on the team at Parke-Davis, later Pfizer, that contributed to the development of atorvastatin (Lipitor), a widely used cholesterol-lowering drug.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Saxena said: “It will take about five years to bring the vaccine to the market. Obesity is a $30 billion global market, and India ranks second on the obesity index. As an experienced scientist, I knew what it takes to set up a start-up, so we entered the CDFD incubation centre where we can use lab facilities. We will remain under CDFD until commercialisation. BioAsia gives us visibility, learning opportunities and access to funding.”



Utopia recently received US Patent No. 12,502,428 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering its obesity vaccine composition and methods of use.



Alongside the vaccine programme, the start-up is developing a second product, NexaSweet, positioned as a functional sweetener. Unlike conventional sugar substitutes that mainly reduce calories, NexaSweet is being developed as a gut-health–focused sweetener. The company says it is designed to support gut lining repair and metabolic resilience while providing sweetness.



NexaSweet was showcased at a start-up-investor meet organised by Whale Tank BioCatalysts at the Indian School of Business. The initiative has received support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).



Utopia has also received seed investment from Whale Tank BioCatalyst to accelerate development of both its obesity vaccine and functional nutrition platform.

