Hyderabad's Shrinking Lakes Trigger HYDRAA Action Plan

HYDERABAD: A study by the National Remote Sensing Centre has revealed that Hyderabad’s lakes have shrunk by 61 per cent between 1979 and 2024, a decline that has severely impacted the city’s hydrological system. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has now outlined a comprehensive plan to reclaim 2,000 acres of public assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore, much of which is under the control of land grabbers. Officials warn that the reduction in lake size and water-holding capacity has led to increased flood risk and acute urban flooding, making corrective measures urgent.

HYDRAA’s immediate priorities include fixing the full tank level (FTL) of all lakes and demarcating the nala network across the city. These details will be notified publicly to ensure transparency. Drone and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of public assets will be undertaken, while continuous surveillance of reclaimed lakes, nalas, buffers and road margins is planned. Maintenance of storm water drains and monitoring of retrieved assets are also part of the agenda, aimed at preventing further encroachment and ensuring long-term protection.

The urgency of these measures stems from Hyderabad’s rapid urbanisation. The city’s population has grown sixfold in recent decades and is expected to double again by 2050. This expansion has been accompanied by a real estate boom, with land prices increasing by 100 to 500 times. The soaring value of land has triggered widespread encroachment of lakes, nalas, parks, roads and open spaces. HYDRAA has identified more than 30,000 nala encroachments, many involving filling lakes with construction debris and converting them for real estate activity. Such practices have disrupted natural drainage and water retention systems, leaving the city vulnerable to flooding.

The consequences of unchecked growth are already visible. Hyderabad’s climate has transformed, with more frequent short-duration, high-intensity rainfall events and localised cloudburst-like phenomena. Loss of vegetation and increased concretisation have expanded urban heat islands, making the core city three to four degrees hotter than its suburbs. Rainfall patterns have shifted, with local factors now playing a greater role than the Southwest Monsoon. These changes have compounded the risk of urban flooding, exposing the city to greater disaster vulnerability.

To address these challenges, HYDRAA has proposed deploying advanced early warning systems capable of providing frequent and accurate updates. Urban flood modelling will also be taken up to better predict and manage flood scenarios. Officials believe that these measures, combined with asset reclamation and strict monitoring, will help restore balance to the city’s hydrological system and reduce risks posed by extreme weather events.

The scale of the challenge is immense. Reclaiming 2,000 acres of public assets from entrenched land grabbers will require sustained political will and administrative coordination. Fixing the FTL of lakes and demarcating nalas will involve technical expertise and public cooperation, as many encroachments are tied to residential and commercial developments. Yet the stakes are too high to ignore. With the city’s population set to double and climate risks intensifying, Hyderabad cannot afford further erosion of its natural safeguards.

HYDRAA’s plan represents a comprehensive attempt to address both immediate and long-term threats. By combining asset protection with disaster management, the agency aims to create a framework that can withstand the pressures of urbanisation while safeguarding public assets. The integration of drone surveillance, GIS mapping and continuous monitoring reflects a modern approach to urban governance, while the emphasis on early warning systems and flood modelling acknowledges the reality of a changing climate. If implemented effectively, these interventions could mark a turning point in Hyderabad’s struggle to reclaim its natural assets and build resilience against future disasters.