 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad’s Only Dog Park Adds New Play Structures

Telangana
DC Correspondent
16 Oct 2024 4:00 PM GMT
The Domlur Dog park, a haven for all dogs and owners.
x
The only pet park in the city, located in Kondapur, is being refurbished with new play elements. Most pets at the park are dogs; the signage also calls it a 'dog park'. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The only pet park in the city, located in Kondapur, is being refurbished with new play elements. Most pets at the park are dogs; the signage also calls it a 'dog park'. The new addition to this park will be a tunnel castle, doggie crawl ladder, castle, beam, balance house and bridge ramp. Other facilities include, mountain climb, walking ramp, two teeter-totters, mini-mountain climb and a crossover double ramp.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
elements Dog Park tunnel castle 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick