Hyderabad’s Only Dog Park Adds New Play Structures

Hyderabad: The only pet park in the city, located in Kondapur, is being refurbished with new play elements. Most pets at the park are dogs; the signage also calls it a 'dog park'. The new addition to this park will be a tunnel castle, doggie crawl ladder, castle, beam, balance house and bridge ramp. Other facilities include, mountain climb, walking ramp, two teeter-totters, mini-mountain climb and a crossover double ramp.