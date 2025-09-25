Hyderabad’s Navratri Goes Grand, Gets Digital Fillip

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, long famed for its towering Ganesh idols and vibrant Nimajjanam processions, is now drawing equal acclaim for its Dasara Navaratri celebrations. This year, the spotlight is on a spectacular Durga Mata pandal at Prabhatnagar in Chaitanyapuri.

What was once a Ganesh stronghold is fast turning into a Navratri hub. In recent years, hundreds of local groups have embraced the tradition of grand Durga pandals, bringing Kolkata’s artistic flair to Hyderabad’s streets.

At the centre of this transformation is SVARA, a socio-religious organisation that has built one of the state’s largest Durga pandals after two decades of devotion. A team of master craftsmen from Kolkata has created the structure, which spans the size of a small park, blending Bengal’s worship traditions with contemporary artistry, said SVARA member Kuldeep Jain.

SVARA has also redefined presentation. With the support of a professional event manager, rituals such as daily aarti and puja ceremonies have been staged as multimedia experiences, amplified on social media by volunteers Adiya Reddy and Suman Reddy. Their online outreach has drawn devotees and tourists from across Telangana to Chaitanyapuri.

“Our festival isn’t about size alone; it’s about uniting people in devotion,” said organisers Santosh and Kiran, who oversee anna prasad distribution to nearly 3,000 attendees daily.

According to Jain, several MLAs, MPs, and political leaders have already visited the pandal. On Dasara day, October 2, SVARA has scheduled Ravan Dahan and Jammi Tree Puja, along with devotional programmes such as Maata Ki Chowki, Kumkum Archana, Dhunuchi and Havan.