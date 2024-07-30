Hyderabad’s Lulu Mall Gets Five Star Rating From FSSAI

Hyderabad: Lulu Hypermarket, a shopping destination featuring a wide range of retail outlets, dining options and entertainment facilities, has received a five-star hygiene rating from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), highlighting the outlet’s best practices in food handling, preparation, and storage while ensuring a safe and healthy environment to the customers. The rigorous assessment process evaluated various parameters pertaining to food safety management, including cleanliness, pest control and training to staff.

"We are honoured to receive the prestigious recognition from FSSAI. We will leave no stone unturned to maintain hygienic standards and provide safe and high-quality food products to our customers," said Vimesh MV, General Manager.

"We believe that food safety is paramount to our mission of delivering the best shopping experience for our customers. Receiving the five-star rating from the FSSAI reinforces our dedication to excellence in all that we do," added Lenin, fresh food manager.

Lulu Hypermarket has implemented a comprehensive food safety management system, including regular staff training programmes, stringent cleaning protocols, and continuous monitoring of food safety practices, they said.