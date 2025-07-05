Hyderabad’s Industrial Areas Have Water Backup: Officials

Hyderabad: After the recent explosion at a pharmaceutical factory in Pashamylaram, concerns are being raised over how swiftly water can be supplied to Hyderabad’s industrial zones during fire emergencies. However, officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) say the city is well-prepared, with filling stations located within minutes of key industrial belts.

The Balanagar industrial area, home to several small and medium enterprises, is served by three major water filling stations — Fatehnagar, Moosapet and Bharatnagar. “Fatehnagar, just 3 km away, is the closest. Tankers can reach Balanagar industries within 10 minutes,” said Anil Kumar, manager, HMWSSB Balanagar. “Water is stored from Lingampally borewells, and additional tankers are placed on standby during emergencies,” he said.

Cherlapally’s industrial hub is even better positioned, with filling stations at Radhika (AS Rao Nagar), Moula Ali and Habsiguda located within a 6 km radius. “During a chemical factory fire five months ago in IDA Cherlapally, we dispatched six tankers within 15 minutes from Radhika and Moula Ali,” said V. Sandeep, manager, Cherlapally section.

Bachupally, though served by just one filling station, has industries situated within 2–4 km. “We usually reach within 15 minutes. While traffic can slow us down, distance isn’t a problem,” said Soumya Gayathri, area official. N. Subbarayudu, general manager, O&M Division 22, added, “Both Bachupally and Bollaram zones are close to our stations, and tankers can reach in 10–15 minutes during emergencies.”

In Nacharam, industrial units benefit from four nearby filling stations: Moula Ali, Tarnaka, Uppal and Habsiguda. "Moula Ali is just 3 km from the industrial area. We ensure tankers are dispatched promptly during any incident,” said Mohammad Sirajuddin, Nacharam zone manager.

While the explosion at Pashamylaram has heightened scrutiny, officials maintain that with strategically placed filling stations and rapid deployment protocols, water supply to Hyderabad’s industrial zones remains efficient and reliable in times of crisis.