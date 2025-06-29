 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad's Indira Canteens to Offer ₹5 Breakfast from Next Month

Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 Jun 2025 7:58 PM IST

The breakfast will include a rotating menu of idli, upma and puri, among others.

Hyderabads Indira Canteens to Offer ₹5 Breakfast from Next Month
x
The GHMC said the the actual cost of breakfast per plate was Rs 19 and it would bear Rs 14.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's Indira Canteens to Offer ₹5 Breakfast from Next Month: The GHMC will start serving breakfast at Rs 5 a plate from next month at its 128 Indira Canteens that presently serving lunch for Rs 5 a plate. The GHMC said the the actual cost of breakfast per plate was Rs 19 and it would bear Rs 14. The breakfast will include a rotating menu of idli, upma and puri, among others.The same item will not be repeated the next day.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ghmc 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X