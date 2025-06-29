Hyderabad: Hyderabad's Indira Canteens to Offer ₹5 Breakfast from Next Month: The GHMC will start serving breakfast at Rs 5 a plate from next month at its 128 Indira Canteens that presently serving lunch for Rs 5 a plate. The GHMC said the the actual cost of breakfast per plate was Rs 19 and it would bear Rs 14. The breakfast will include a rotating menu of idli, upma and puri, among others.The same item will not be repeated the next day.



