Hyderabad’s Freedom Movement is Distinct in the World: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday eulogised the heroic history of Telangana by recalling the sacrifices of thousands of people against the tyrannical rule of Nizam and his private army of Razakars to achieve freedom.

He said the fight for freedom that raged in Telangana was distinct and more valiant than the one that people from the rest of the country waged. People in Telangana have built thousands of buruzus (bastions) in almost every village to shield themselves and led a fearless fight against the Razakars.

After hoisting the National Flag to mark the Liberation Day at the celebrations of the Central government, at the Parade Ground, Kishan Reddy asked people to decimate the political parties and their leaders that tried to cover up the gallant history of the Telangana people to appease fundamental elements and to carry out their vote bank politics.

Recalling the atrocities carried out by Kasim Rizvi and his Razakars, Kishan Reddy said that it had intensified between 1946 and 1948 with the murder of Hindus in hundreds of villages, rape of Hindu women and looting of their wealth. Over 60,000 families have lost their lives in the gruesome atrocities carried out by Razakars, he said.

“The Nizam had burdened people with over 90 taxes to lead a luxurious life. The private army looted food grains and imposed severe restrictions on use of Telugu. The library movement by Andhra Maha Sabha and some organisations saved the Telugu language. The Nizam imposed restrictions on celebrations of Hindu festivals and carried out forceful conversions and wished to make it Turkistan,” he said.

Kishan Reddy recalled the fight of Turrebaz Khan against the British residency, the Vandemataram movement of Ramachandra Rao, the guerilla war carried out by Komaram Bheem, the massacre of freedom fighters in Parakala, Gundrampally, Bairanpally, Mallareddy Gudem and Nizamabad Khila and the major role played by Jamalapuram Keshava Rao, Jalagam Vengal Rao, Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu, Narayan Rao Pawar, Gangaram Arya, Jagadeesh Arya, Shoebullah Khan, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Chakali Ilamma, Sardar Sarwai Papanna Goud among others.

Rizvi threatened to massacre 1.5 crore Hindus if the Indian Army carried out any police action. But, Sardar Patel ordered `Operation Polo’ on September 13, 1948, and Hyderabad was liberated on September 17 with surrender of Nizam, Kishan Reddy said

BRS leader K. Chandrashekar Rao, when he was in the Opposition, demanded that the government officially celebrate Liberation Day, but took a U-turn under the pressure from his ally AIMIM after coming to power, Kishan Reddy said. The National Integration Day of the BRS and Praja Palana Day of the Congress were attempts to crush the history of the region, he said.

Kishan Reddy pointed out that Lord Ganesh idols immersion took place on this same day in 1948. The day is also significant as Vishwakarma day and birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay said that the Centre would take part in the celebrations if the state government conducted the same as Liberation Day. He charged that the Praja Palana Day is a gimmick to divert the public attention.

Earlier, the contingents of central para military forces took part in a parade. Over 800 artists from the Union culture ministry took presented cultural programmes. The artists from the National School of Drama presented a drama on the plight of people in Nizam rule and how Hyderabad got liberated in the Operation Polo conducted by Sardar Patel.