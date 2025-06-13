Hyderabad's Distracted Drivers: From Reels to Reality

A routine ride turned into a risky experience for a passenger on Wednesday, June 11, when an autorickshaw driver from a ride-hailing platform was caught watching Instagram reels while driving through Hyderabad's busy streets. The passenger, who had booked an auto from the University of Hyderabad (HCU) to Raidurg Metro Station, posted pictures of the incident online, raising serious questions about road safety and the regulation of auto drivers in the city.





The driver appeared entirely preoccupied holding his phone in one hand and a cardboard glare protector in the other continuously scrolling through reels, even while driving through an underpass tunnel, a section of road that demands complete focus due to low visibility and fast-moving traffic.

"I asked him to stop, but he didn’t care," the shaken passenger recalled. "I was shocked he wasn’t even looking at the road. He was smiling, scrolling through his phone. I told him to put the phone away, and he just nodded, but continued watching. We were in a tunnel, water on the road, cars on both sides. I was really scared."

Photos captured during the ride show the driver distracted by his phone while traffic moves around him. In one image, vehicles are clearly visible ahead, while the driver is still absorbed in the reel interface on his screen.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Hyderabad commuters are increasingly encountering distracted drivers- some watching reels, others casually chatting or calling while navigating dense traffic. What may appear as a momentary lapse is often a habitual and dangerous behavior.

As per the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, using a mobile phone while driving is a punishable offense with fines up to ₹5,000 and possible license cancellation. Despite this, enforcement especially among auto and bike taxi drivers remains patchy.

“Even a split second of distraction in city traffic can cause a fatal accident,” said Raju, a Hyderabad traffic police officer.

“Watching reels or using phones while driving is extremely dangerous, not just for the passenger, but for everyone on the road," He added.

This incident highlights a systemic failure in oversight. Drivers for app-based transport services often operate without real-time monitoring, unlike traditional taxi fleets. These drivers are not subjected to live tracking or stringent safety checks before starting a ride.

“We’re placing trust in these drivers to get us home safely,” said the passenger. “But when they treat their duty like a break to scroll Instagram, it shows how weak the accountability system really is.”

Hyderabad police urge commuters to report such reckless behavior. You can report mobile phone use while driving via: Cyberabad Traffic Police WhatsApp: 94906 17346

Traffic officials stress the importance of community awareness. “If you notice unsafe behavior while riding, alert the driver and inform us,” Raju added. “Public vigilance is essential to stop and prevent such actions.”

Across Hyderabad and other Indian cities, it’s becoming disturbingly common to see auto drivers watching reels or talking on the phone mid-journey raising serious safety concerns.

This is not just the story of one distracted driver. It's a warning. A sign that unless stronger enforcement and awareness are implemented, many more lives could be put at risk.

As Prakash, a regular auto driver, aptly put it: "It's not just the phones changing people. It's what happens when you depend too much on them. You start missing out on everything else and that’s when you stop caring about the real world."



