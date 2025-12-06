Hyderabad's Civic Depts Ready to Curb Pollution

Hyderabad:Hyderabad’s most polluted stretches were under review on Friday at an event organised by the GHMC and featuring traffic police, Pollution Control Board, transport officials and technical teams to discuss what was working and what is not under the National Clean Air Programme.

The meeting ran through hotspot data and the day-to-day problems that continue to push up pollution levels. “There has to be coordinated work across departments,” GHMC additional commissioner C.N. Raghu Prasad said.



Officials spoke about road dust that keeps returning after every clean-up, vehicles that continue to run with outdated emission checks, and construction sites that lack proper monitoring. Each department placed its observations on the table so the next round of work could respond to what the data and field teams are showing.

TSPCB scientists Dr Prasad Dasari and N. Jayasri walked the committee through a set of hotspot-wise notes. They pointed to corridors that need attention immediately, including Punjagutta-Patancheru, Charminar-Nampally heritage belt, the HiTec City transit stretch and the route from MGBS to Secunderabad railway station.

Their list covered what can be done quickly through GHMC funds and what requires longer NCAP support.



Traffic and transport officials said more electric buses will be moved into heavy-traffic routes under TGSRTC. The change to electric three-wheelers was discussed again. Mandatory PUC checks came up as a concern, especially since many older vehicles stay on the road far past their emission limits.

Some of the crowding points, such as Telecomnagar and Indirammanagar will see foot over bridges and pelican signals. Officials said these are needed for pedestrian safety and to reduce the long queues of idling vehicles that worsen air quality at those intersections.

The GHMC said citizens must deposit construction and demolition debris to authorised agencies like Ramky. People can call 1800 120 1159 or 1800 203 0033 for lifting requests, or use the GHMC website. Officials repeated that open burning of plastic and other waste remains a problem and said strict action will follow.