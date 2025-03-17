Hyderabad’s Bhoiguda Park Turns Into Garbage Dump

Hyderabad: From what was a lively space where families and children used to spend quality time together till the other day, the GHMC Bhoiguda Park today makes for a disgusting place. Littered with garbage, waste and foul-smelling material, wiser counsel is in leaving it nearly abandoned.

The locals point out that it has not been cleaned for nearly three months. Walkways are littered and spell danger; children have stopped visiting it, while senior citizens avoid it due to unhygienic conditions. Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken.

Lanka Raju, a 53-year-old residing beside the park, told Deccan Chronicle, “Garbage keeps piling up. Nobody has cleaned the park for months.”

A senior citizen, who used to walk in the park, said, “I stopped going because the park is not maintained. There is rubbish everywhere on the walkway. I now prefer walking on the terrace in my house.Its only visitors are stray dogs.”

The waste is not just inside the park but also around it. “It would be nice if the garbage is removed. It is becoming difficult for people to even walk around,” said resident P. Krishnaiah.

Another GHMC park, 100 metres from the New Bhoiguda GHMC Park, had an open gym. It was removed because of poor maintenance. The locals bemoan that the pathways are blocked by garbage and the unhygienic conditions make it unfit for recreational purposes.

Locals are demanding GHMC take action. “Public parks should be clean and safe. We request officials to look into this issue and act quickly,” said another resident Murthy R.





A GHMC sanitation official responsible for the upkeep of parks said, “My staff ison leave due to various issues. They are also not responding to my calls. If you can send me a photo of the current condition, we will look into it.”