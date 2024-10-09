Hyderabad's Bengali Community Celebrates a Unique Blend of Durga Puja and Local Traditions

HYDERABAD: As lights begin shimmering across Hyderabad, particularly the large installations around the Begumpet flyover, they signal the start of Dasara festivities. For the city’s Bengali community, these lights also marked the arrival of much-anticipated Durga Puja.

On Tuesday, as idols were installed and the pandals began to take shape, many Bengalis in Hyderabad found themselves longing for home. Yet, the concept of "home" evolves in this city, becoming something both nostalgic and new. For some, it’s a time to return to their hometowns, wherever that may be.

“Nagpur is where my Pujo is, so I make it a point to return, even if it’s just for three days,” said Deepanita Guha, who grew up amidst the Nagpur Bengali community and now works in a corporate job in Hyderabad. She added, “I want to be a part of the heritage Durga Puja celebrations that were started by my grandfather.”

For others, however, Hyderabad itself becomes a place of belonging, blending various traditions to forge a new and unique identity that can only be called Hyderabadi Bengali.

As Shashti approaches, the city's soundscape also changes — not to the familiar sounds of Kolkata’s Dhaak and conch shells, but to Telugu music that subtly mingles with Bengali celebrations. At Keyes High School, where the Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha organises one of the larger Durga Pujas in the city, the celebration was uniquely inaugurated with a Bathukamma dance, a traditional flower festival of Telangana. Hundreds of Bengali and Telugu women danced together around floral arrangements.

“Since we are in Telangana, we try to incorporate the local culture. Diversity is a key part of our celebration,” explained Subrata Ganguly, general secretary of the sangha.

In these moments, Bengalis hear familiar sounds and see familiar sights in an unfamiliar way. The Bengali conversations overheard all around in these pandals, glimpses of the Bengali adda over a chai in a corner tea stall, or a soft drink advert written in Bengali — a rare sight in Hyderabad — stir emotions, reminding them of their cultural roots.

But for many, it is not just the sound of the language that brings a sense of home. Books, an integral part of Bengali identity, also find their way into these celebrations. A stall set up by the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, famous for managing the grand Kolkata International Book Fair, offered an array of Bengali books—from childhood favourites like Tintin to the Anandamela Puja editions.

“We start preparing two months prior to the event and send books to Durga Pujas across the country where Bengalis don’t get Bengali books, you see. The committee people also help us,” explained the staff at the book stall, busy setting up for Shashti.

By the end of Tuesday, the pandals were alive with activity. People in bright, festive clothing were spotted taking selfies, lining up at food stalls, and eagerly awaiting the days ahead.

Unlike the grand pandal-hopping that defines Kolkata’s Durga Puja, the celebration in Hyderabad is more intimate and rooted. Here, the pandals are less about themes and more about connections. For some, this simplicity is what makes it special.

At one prominent Bengali association Pujo, a couple had travelled from Kolkata on Tuesday morning to join their friends in Hyderabad. “We were here for 16 years, so this Pujo is very important to us. We are not that attached to the puja in Kolkata,” said Patralekha Mukherjee, who had to move out of Hyderabad 10 years ago after her husband, Chandan Mukherjee, was transferred to Kolkata. “Kolkata Pujo doesn’t feel like Pujo to us anymore. This is where it truly feels like home,” Chandan echoed.

While many Bengalis head to their hometowns, those who remain try to recreate a reminder of what has been left behind. For some, this reminder is what becomes home—so much so that when they leave Hyderabad, it is this city they seek. So perhaps, home is where your heart is, and that heart can be anywhere, even in lands that were once a stranger to you.