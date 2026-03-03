Hyderabad’s 200 Water Kiosks Go Dry

Hyderabad: As mercury levels rise, several water kiosks meant to provide commuters with affordable drinking water have gone defunct, leaving taps dry at locations including Koti and Malakpet.

The city has nearly 200 kiosks, each dispensing 5,000–10,000 litres. Prices range from Rs 1 for a glass to Rs 10 for 20 litres. However, most machines are not functioning due to poor maintenance.

Srilatha, a roadside vendor near Malakpet, said kiosks are usually operational only from April to June. “People stop to quench their thirst but leave disappointed,” she said. Swetha, a commuter, added that with temperatures already rising, kiosks should be activated immediately.

Citizens also complained that defunct kiosks clutter footpaths and are plastered with posters, making surroundings unattractive. Activist Harish Daga noted that only a handful are working. “Why only provide water in summer? Hygiene is also a concern at many kiosks,” he said, stressing the need for dedicated, well‑maintained facilities.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have passed responsibility between each other. GHMC officials said maintenance was handed over to HMWS&SB, which in turn claimed it only supplies water on GHMC’s request. “The kiosks come under GHMC and there is no plan regarding operating the facility,” HMWS&SB officials said.