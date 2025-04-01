Hyderabadis Prefer Off-Beat Destinations for Summer Break

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are not just escaping the heat this summer. They are booking escapes with intent. Mountain treks, spiritual pit stops, budget Europe. Experts say this summer is about solitude, not sightseeing.

“There is a noticeable increase in bookings to the North-East, especially Meghalaya,” says travel expert Lakshmi Bhavna, who works at a private travel agency. “People love its weather, natural beauty and peaceful atmosphere.”

Many Hyderabadis are choosing off-season destinations for quiet, value and more meaningful travel. While the North-East, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand remain popular, Rajasthan and spiritual towns like Varanasi are seeing off-season traction, she said.

Lakshmi said Auli in Uttarakhand and Shillong in Meghalaya were in demand this year for their climate and landscape. Organised trekking is also on the rise.

“Groups are booking fixed departures to Hampta Pass, Bhrigu Lake and Chandrakhani trails. These treks, often led by agencies like Indiahikes and Moxtain, offer altitude, safety and logistics bundled. Kedarnath continues to draw a mixed crowd, part pilgrims, part adventure seekers.”

“Not everyone wants to visit just cool summer spots. Some prefer Rajasthan in the off-season when the weather is slightly off but the desert looks beautiful and hotel prices are lower,” said Abdul Hussain, who runs a private travel agency in Hyderabad. He said Mount Abu is picking up bookings. So was Varanasi despite it not being the season.

Ladakh continues to draw those seeking psychological distance. “It’s not just a hot or cold place. It’s also a way to find mental peace,” said Ishan Kakati, an architect planning a trip to Ladakh. “I usually travel to the mountains. It’s a unique experience compared to fancy tourist spots. Every place has its charm, but for me, a perfect vacation is being in the mountains.”

International travel has split into two kinds: big-budget and strategic. More people are booking package tours to Switzerland, Paris and Italy. Kazakhstan, Urumqiin China and Belfast in Northern Ireland are seeing interest from niche travellers.

Turkey, Thailand and Egypt are rising in popularity due to low visa hassle, direct flights and cheaper conversions. Cairo-Istanbul pairings are emerging, said Riyaz Ahmed, a booking agent at Exotic Tourism, an international holiday maker.

“Paris is magical. Every street and café feels like a work of art,” said Sohaila Sawhney, an entrepreneur who is into chocolatier. “Italy is another masterpiece, from the ancient ruins of Pompei to the Vatican.”

Food has become a travel agenda. “Trying local food is what makes a trip unforgettable,” she added. From pide in Istanbul to gnocchi in Alba, the itinerary now begins with the plate.

She said, “I booked everything myself instead of going through a tour operator, but I did use an online app to book specific tours. They’re easy to work with, and so far, we’ve had a smooth experience. I'm planning to visit either Greece or Egypt this year. The architecture and history of both places are a big attraction for me.”

Family travellers were said to be planning shorter, more frequent getaways. Bookings peak between late April and mid-May, when most schools shut. Tour operators note heavy traffic during the first two weeks of May, pushing prices up by 20 to 30 per cent. Early planning now means better rates.