Hyderabadis Lose Nearly Rs. 85 lakh in Investment Frauds

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old private employee alleged that fraudsters cheated him of Rs.71.11 lakh through a fake stock trading scheme after luring him into a Telegram group promising high returns.

The complainant said he joined the Telegram channel on December 25 after receiving a WhatsApp link linked to a so-called high-profit programme of an MNC financial services firm.

Police said the accused shared what were said to be stock tips, introduced a daily trading plan and created an internal equity account using the victim’s Aadhaar details. The victim deposited money for alleged OTC trading, IPOs and DTC investments. Though the accused portal showed a balance of Rs.2.20 crore, the victim was denied withdrawal and was asked to pay additional fees. When he contacted the accused, their phones were switched off, police said.

Similarly, a 30-year-old businessman alleged that he was cheated of Rs.11.20 lakh by a woman he met on a dating app. Police said the accused, identifying herself as Geeta, gained the victim’s trust and persuaded him to invest in an online trading scheme by promising profits. After the victim transferred the amount, the accused allegedly blocked him on all social media platforms.

In another case, a businessman from Goshamahal alleged that fraudsters cheated him of Rs.4 lakh on the pretext of a fake financial trade. Police said the victim came across a Facebook advertisement linked to a hardware business network from China and was later added to a WhatsApp group. He was induced to transfer money for materials but received no response after making the payment, prompting him to approach the cyber crime police.