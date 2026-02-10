Hyderabadis Leave for Native Places To Vote

Hyderabad: A large number of people from Hyderabad have left for their native places in the districts to participate in Wednesday’s polls. Residents whose home areas were close to the city were largely opting to use personal transport.

The TGRTC had deployed additional services especially on the routs towards Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts. The Nalgonda RTC regional manager said 30 buses had been sent to Hyderabad on Tuesday night, in addition to the 700 buses that ply each day from the depot.

South Central Railway said there had been no specific request for additional services and that the existing weekday train operations would be sufficient to handle passenger numbers.

Some voters said they had planned early travel to ensure they could vote and return the same day. Jalusha Lahoti, a resident of Himayatnagar, “will cast the vote at Chennur, Mancheria and begin return journey at 5 pm.”

As no holiday was declared in the city, voters said commuting has become a challenge. Madhira Sujay Kumar, a resident of Hydershakote, said, “I am a native of Vikarabad, and have taken a half a day's permit.”