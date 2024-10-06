Hyderabadis Get Glimpse of Northeastern Culture

Hyderabad:The eight-day Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav gave Hyderabadis a sneak peak into the cultural and culinary roots of the northeastern states with intricate wood-carved handicraft, heritage jewellery and centuries-old musical instruments put on display.

The cultural festival was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on September 28 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram, and will conclude on Sunday.

Most visitors were seen at the geographical indication product stalls and a digitally-immersive selfie section.

A heritage hand-weaving machine also attracted a lot of visitors. An expert gave a live demonstration on how to use it. Children were allowed to use it with the expert's help.

The event highlighted the vast history of the states with cultural performances, exhibitions, cuisines and interactive sessions.

Artisans and craftsmen demonstrated how indigenous wood carving, straw hats and jewellery were made.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dhiren Goswami, a world famous craftsman from Assam's Majuli, said "Our family is blessed by the Gods with the art of mask making, and this tradition has been passed down through generations. I am really happy to present my masks here, and show the people of our country the culture of our states."

For kids, a separate stall with creative activities was set up. The event also had food stalls representing Assamese, Naga, Sikkimese and Mizo cuisines. Visitors thronged these stalls.

Lalrosanga, a Nagaland-based handicraft seller who set up a stall at his state's pavilion, said, “I'm happy to contribute in spreading knowledge about our state's handicrafts and culture to other parts of our country. The questions people ask about our craft, and the interest they show about the region makes me very happy."

Raja, a visitor from Quthbullapur, said, “It was a very informative event. I learnt a lot about the Northeastern states, while also exploring their culture and traditions. They were very friendly and were welcoming, and urged us to visit their states to explore more.”