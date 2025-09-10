 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabadis Feel the Heat as Temperatures Soar

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 3:12 PM IST

Mercury soars across Telangana; several districts record temperatures close to 38°C

Hyderabadis Feel the Heat as Temperatures Soar
x
According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C at Gananka Bhavan, Khairatabad, during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am on September 10.

Hyderabad: Temperatures in the city and across Telangana continued to rise on Wednesday, with citizens reeling under the late monsoon heat.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C at Gananka Bhavan, Khairatabad, during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am on September 10.
Across the state, the highest maximum temperature of 37.9°C was reported in Balkonda in Nizamabad district. This was followed by 37.7°C in Mancherial, 37.6°C at Loanvelli in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, 37.4°C at Burugupalle (Gangadhara) in Karimnagar, and 37.1°C at Allipur (Raikal) in Jagitial.
Other notable readings included 36.7°C at Kollur (Banswada) in Kamareddy, 36.6°C at Mallaram (Vemulawada Rural), 36.2°C at Mallur (Mulugu) and Chityal (Nalgonda), and 35.3°C at Abdullapur in Nirmal district.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad temperatures 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X