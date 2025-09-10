Hyderabadis Feel the Heat as Temperatures Soar

Hyderabad: Temperatures in the city and across Telangana continued to rise on Wednesday, with citizens reeling under the late monsoon heat.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8°C at Gananka Bhavan, Khairatabad, during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am on September 10.

Across the state, the highest maximum temperature of 37.9°C was reported in Balkonda in Nizamabad district. This was followed by 37.7°C in Mancherial, 37.6°C at Loanvelli in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, 37.4°C at Burugupalle (Gangadhara) in Karimnagar, and 37.1°C at Allipur (Raikal) in Jagitial.

Other notable readings included 36.7°C at Kollur (Banswada) in Kamareddy, 36.6°C at Mallaram (Vemulawada Rural), 36.2°C at Mallur (Mulugu) and Chityal (Nalgonda), and 35.3°C at Abdullapur in Nirmal district.