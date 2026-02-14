Hyderabadis Choosing Home Over Hype

Hyderabad: Packed cafés and traffic-clogged streets may no longer define every Hyderabad weekend. Across neighbourhoods, more residents say they are choosing to stay home, rest and spend time with close friends instead of heading out.

For many, it's because weeks feel longer, commutes heavier and social calendars full. "Earlier, weekends meant we had to step out somewhere," said Shweta Bodi, a marketing professional from Kukatpally. "Now I feel no pressure. I cook, watch something, maybe meet one friend. That's enough."

Couples are part of this pattern too. Rahul and Anchala Reddy, who are celebrating Valentine's Day at home this year, said the decision was deliberate. "Restaurants are crowded and overpriced. We are foodies, so we plan to order some good sushi, decorated our balcony with fairy lights and spend the evening talking. It feels more personal and, we wouldn't miss anything," Anchala said.

Restaurant owners admit the crowd pattern has changed. A café manager in Banjara Hills said footfall remained steady, but customers spent less time. "People come, eat, leave. Earlier, they would sit for hours. It's more common to see business meetings and younger teenage group of friends, than couples and families these days," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Psychologist Dr Tina V. Rao linked the trend to fatigue and overstimulation. "After years of constant social exposure, many people are valuing calm, familiar spaces. Home gives control and predictability. Not to mention the heavy traffic, overcrowded, overpriced overhyped restaurants that have nothing new to offer most times," she said.

Social media too seems to mirror this mood. Posts tagged with "slow weekend" or "home date night" are common, often featuring simple meals, board games or balcony sunsets.

For Hyderabad, a city that once measured weekends by how packed Jubilee Hills looked, the idea of staying in is no longer boring, rather, for many, it feels intentional.