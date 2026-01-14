Hyderabadis Celebrate Bhogi With Kites, Rangolis

Hyderabad: Hyderabad came alive on Wednesday as residents celebrated Bhogi, the first day of the three-day Sankranti festivities, with kite flying and drawing colourful Rangolis in front of every house.

Terraces across the city were crowded with kite flyers, with cheers erupting each time a kite was cut mid-air. Several families, mindful of environmental and social concerns, opted for cotton manja for kite flying. Residents said awareness campaigns by government departments and social organisations had encouraged people to make safer choices.

Music added to the celebratory atmosphere. Samuel George Quraishy and Mohit Aaron of Barkatpura said Bollywood music from the late 1980s and 1990s dominated the playlists. “These are timeless hits that everyone enjoys,” they said.

Terrace kite flying was especially popular among those above 40. While the lack of wind affected kite flying during the afternoon, conditions improved after 5 pm, reviving the excitement.

After sunset, several areas witnessed nighttime kite flying, with halogen lights illuminating the skies. Hussaini Alam, Chapal Bazar, Bahadurpura and Begum Bazar emerged as prominent hubs, drawing friends and families from other localities to join the celebrations.

Women across the city drew elaborate Rangolis in front of their houses. In Ramkote, Ambika Srire drew the traditional “Du Du Basavana” Rangoli, depicting an ox and the customary alms-seeking figures associated with the festival, along with kites. “The Rangoli reflects the spirit of the festival and our traditions,” she said.

Bethi Aruna, a resident of Kakatiyanagar in LB Nagar, said Rangoli during Sankranti has a distinct style. “The speciality is that the drawings are made with lines rather than dots. Most families in our locality participate, which brings healthy competition. The colony association also ensures that the streets are repaired for this. We start planning the designs and layouts months ago,” she said.

The three-day festival is also known for its traditional food and snacks. Dora Vandana of Bolaram said she spent the day preparing Telangana specialities such as Jarjalu, Sakinalu, Chekkalu, Arisalu and Besan Laddu. “This is essential as our husbands’ friends and other guests visit during the festival. Preparing these dishes adds to the festive feeling,” she said.