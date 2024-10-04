Hyderabadi woman mistreated in Oman

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based woman, who went to Muscat, Oman, for employment was harassed and tortured by her employees, and is currently seeking refuge at the Indian Embassy in Oman.

Najma Begum, a resident of Begumpet, went to Muscat on July 30 after being offered a job as a domestic help through a local agent. According to a letter written by Najma’s mother, Ahmadi Begum, Najma was placed in the home of a Shaikh in Muscat, where she faced physical and mental abuse from the male members of the employer’s family.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, her family members said she was repeatedly beaten up by her employer. “She was forced to work from 6 am to midnight. She faced a lot of trouble for three months there”, her brother complained.



After enduring months of mistreatment, Najma ran away from the household and took refuge in the Indian Embassy’s shelter in Muscat. Najma’s family wrote a letter to the Indian authorities to bring her daughter home safely. "Kindly ask the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman, to rescue her and return her as soon as possible," her mother urged in her letter.





