Hyderabad To Experience Moderate Rainfall Today

Hyderabad: Scattered rainfall across Telangana has brought much-needed relief, lowering daytime temperatures by 3–4°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers and thunderstorm activity in several districts, including Hyderabad, over the next few days.

According to updates from Telangana Weatherman's X account, Hyderabad and surrounding districts such as Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri can expect cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms from the afternoon into the night.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching up to 50 km/h are likely to affect Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Medak, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts. These conditions are expected to persist through the evening and overnight hours.