Hyderabad To Experience Moderate Rainfall Today
Hyderabad and surrounding districts such as Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri can expect cloudy skies with moderate rainfall.
Hyderabad: Scattered rainfall across Telangana has brought much-needed relief, lowering daytime temperatures by 3–4°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers and thunderstorm activity in several districts, including Hyderabad, over the next few days.
According to updates from Telangana Weatherman's X account, Hyderabad and surrounding districts such as Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri can expect cloudy skies with moderate rainfall and thunderstorms from the afternoon into the night.
Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching up to 50 km/h are likely to affect Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Medak, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy districts. These conditions are expected to persist through the evening and overnight hours.
Weather officials said the change is linked to a trough extending from north interior Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, influencing conditions across Telangana. Authorities have cautioned people against taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms, warning of lightning risks.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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