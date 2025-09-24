Hyderabad Zoo to Get Its First Ever Wallabies

HYDERABAD: Visits to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad are all set to get more exciting for people with the zoo authorities on Wednesday announcing that they have lined up a series of additions to the nearly 100 species of animals, birds and reptiles that the zoo has.

Among the animals that are to be added to this menagerie, for the very first time at NZP, is the Wallaby, a kangaroo-like animal from Australia, but much smaller in size standing around 3 feet tall compared to a Kangaroo that can reach heights of up to 8 feet.

In addition to the Wallaby, the plans include adding zebras, mandrills, and gibbons while talks are on to bring a female giraffe to the zoo to form a pair with Sunny, the solitary male giraffe at the zoo.

On Wednesday, Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana Elusing Meru conducted a sudden inspection of the enclosures and facilities being created and upgraded to accommodate the animals that are to be brought soon. Details of the ongoing works were explained to Meru by Dr Sunil S. Hiremath, Director, Zoo Parks and J. Vasantha, the zoo’s curator. As the new animals arrive, they will first be housed in the quarantine wing of the zoo and, after mandatory health checks, released into their enclosures.

The new lot of animals to come will include three zebras, 2 males and one female, two mandrills, and a pair of White-handed gibbons. Plans are also in the pipeline to bring to the zoo the Hoolock gibbon, the only indigenous ape in India, officials said.