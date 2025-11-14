Hyderabad Zoo Steps Up Winter Care For Animals

Hyderabad: With winter setting in, Nehru Zoological Park has put in place precautionary measures to protect animals from seasonal illnesses.

In a press release, the zoo authorities said heaters have been installed in the night houses of big cats, bears, small cats and primates. Enclosures have been covered with gunny cloth and green shade nets to prevent cold winds and reduce the risk of pneumonia.

Bird enclosures have been fitted with nest boxes with insulated material, especially for macaws and cockatoos. Small monkeys and squirrels have been given wooden boxes filled with dry paddy straw for warmth, curator J. Vasantha said.

The reptile house has been equipped with 100-watt bulbs, dry leaves and clay pots to help reptiles regulate body temperature. The zoo is also burning neem leaves in the elephant and giraffe moats to ward off mosquitoes and cold winds.

Animals are being given B-complex and calcium supplements in their feed and water to boost immunity. The curator said all enclosures will be continuously monitored to ensure every species remains healthy through winter.