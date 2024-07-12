Hyderabad zoo gets new animals in exchange programme

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park entered into an animal exchange programme with the Kanpur Zoological Park to diversify and improve the bloodlines of their animal populations. Officials from the Nehru zoo last week visited Kanpur for this purpose.

As part of the exchange programme, the Nehru zoological sent a tiger, two male and two female red-eared slider turtles, a male and a female sloth bears, two male and two female four-horned antelopes, one male and one female hog deer, and one female sambar. In exchange, Kanpur zoo provided a tigress, two female leopards, a male and two female chinkaras, two male and three female swamp deer, one male and one female hog deer and one male sambar.

Dr M.A. Hakeem, deputy director (veterinary) at Nehru Zoological Park, said, "We returned on July 11 from Kanpur Zoological Park, having completed the animal exchange programme for bloodline diversity. During our journey, we stopped every three to fours hours to check on the animals and ensure they were properly fed. The transfer process went smoothly."



