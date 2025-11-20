Hyderabad Zoo Adds 2 White Swans, Takes Total Count To 4

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has added two more white swans to its collection, taking the total number of the elegant birds in the zoo to four. The swans were donated by long-time animal adopter N. S. Ramjee, son of late K. A. Narayanaswamy. Ramjee, a wildlife enthusiast, has been associated with the zoo since 2010 and made this contribution in memory of his parents.

The new pair was formally released into the public enclosure on Wednesday by Elusing Meru, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden of Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Elusing Meru said the NZP remains one of India’s leading zoos, continuously expanding its animal collection to enhance the visitor experience. “With this addition, the zoo now houses 199 species and over 2,000 individual animals,” he noted.