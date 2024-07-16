Hyderabad: Zen Technologies unveils revolutionary automated quadruped

Prahasta, developed by Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies, is a revolutionary automated quadruped that uses LIDAR and reinforcement learning to understand and create real-time 3D terrain mapping for unparalleled mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment.

The quadruped can be armed with various caliber weapons such as 9 mm, 5.56 mm, and 7.62 mm. The quadruped can be used as the first line of defense for commandos during CI operations like 26/11, thereby saving lives.

The quadruped climbs stairs, a must for CI operations, with excellent stability using reinforcement learning.

It has the ability to fit with small arms and rocket launchers and can operate sustainably for 2.5 hours with 45 kg load.

It is agile like a soldier with auto resurrection capability and can also defeat obstacles, apart from having the capability of lifting 80-kg load.