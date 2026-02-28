Hyderabad Youth Stabbed 14 Times For Marrying Against Family’s Wishes

Nalgonda: A 24-year-old youth was stabbed 14 times allegedly by his brother-in-law and associates at Ramalingampally village in Bommalaramaram mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district for marrying a woman against her family’s wishes.

The victim, Satala Ajay Kumar, a resident of Neredmet in Hyderabad, had been in a relationship with Lavanya of Ramalingampally for the past one year. The couple got married three days ago despite opposition from her family.

After the marriage, Lavanya’s parents reportedly took her to their native village, stating it was customary. Subsequently, a message was sent from her mobile phone asking Ajay to come to Ramalingampally.

Believing the message had been sent by his wife, Ajay went to the village. He was allegedly intercepted on the outskirts by Lavanya’s brother and his friends, who attacked him with knives and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him unconscious.

On receiving information from locals, Bommalaramaram police rushed to the spot and shifted Ajay to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

According to sources, police have identified eight persons involved in the attack and taken them into custody.