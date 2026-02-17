Hyderabad Youth Gear Up For Lent With New Habits, Digital Detox

HYDERABAD: Lent, which begins on Wednesday, ushers in a 40-day period of prayer, fasting and almsgiving for Christians ahead of Easter. The season starts on Ash Wednesday to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and is traditionally observed through abstaining from certain foods, reducing indulgences and deepening spiritual practice.

Many young Christians in Hyderabad say they are preparing for Lent in personal and practical ways. Some see it as a time to reset habits.

R. Priyanka said she plans to use the season to bring discipline into her routine. “I’ve decided to take my eating habits and finances seriously from Lent. It seemed like a good push to be more focused on my diet plan now,” she said. “It takes 21 days to build a habit, and I have 40 days here.”

Others are adjusting their social plans before the season begins. Ryan, a city resident, said he is organising a large gathering on Tuesday night. “Once it starts, there’s no alcohol for a while,” he said. Ash Wednesday falling on a working day this year has also influenced how some people plan their observance.

Daniel Varghese said he intends to follow traditional practices. “I won’t be eating meat or partying. I’ll take up fasting. I have been doing so from the weekend itself frankly,” he said.

Weekend plans, Valentine’s Day outings and Sunday’s cricket match meant some groups delayed their last celebrations to Tuesday, while others have already begun cutting back.

Online conversations mirror these preparations. Hashtags such as #Lent2026 and #AshWednesday have seen a rise in posts in recent days. Younger adults appear more inclined to fast not only from food but also from social media, streaming platforms and online shopping. Digital detox pledges are common, with many promising to step away from scrolling or gaming for the 40-day period.

Almsgiving remains central to the season. Many users are sharing charity drives and pledging to donate savings from what they give up during Lent.