Hyderabad Youth Drowns While Trying To Take Selfie At Kongala Waterfalls

Warangal: A 19-year-old youth drowned while trying to take a selfie at Kongala Waterfalls in Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday.

According to Circle Inspector Muthyala Ramesh, the deceased was identified as Mahashwin, a resident of Uppal in Hyderabad. He had visited the waterfalls along with seven friends early in the morning, entering through an unauthorized route to avoid forest officials.

While playing in the water, Mahashwin tried to take a selfie but accidentally slipped and was swept away by the strong current. His friends immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot along with forest officials and a rescue team. After an extensive search, his body was found a few miles downstream. It was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

CI Ramesh said that police and forest officials had already placed warning boards at the site, cautioning visitors to stay away due to the dangerous flow of floodwaters from upstream. Despite these warnings, some youths continue to visit the waterfalls illegally, risking their lives. He warned that those entering restricted areas would face legal action.



