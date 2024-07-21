Hyderabad: Youth Dies While Doing Bike Stunts for Reels

Hyderabad: A youth doing stunts on a motorbike with his friend sitting pillion met with an accident on the national highway near Pedda Amberpet under the limits of Hayanth Nagar police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.



The youth was doing stunts on a sports bike for Instagram reels. However, he lost control and both fell down, sustaining grievous injuries.



They were admitted to a private hospital. Shiva, who was riding a pillion and not wearing a helmet, succumbed on Sunday.



The road was wet due to rain and it is suspected that the bike slipped resulting in the mishap.





