Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: Youth Dies While Doing Bike Stunts for Reels

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 July 2024 10:54 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Youth Dies While Doing Bike Stunts for Reels
x
Youth performing bike stunts for Instagram reels. (Video grab)

Hyderabad: A youth doing stunts on a motorbike with his friend sitting pillion met with an accident on the national highway near Pedda Amberpet under the limits of Hayanth Nagar police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The youth was doing stunts on a sports bike for Instagram reels. However, he lost control and both fell down, sustaining grievous injuries.
They were admitted to a private hospital. Shiva, who was riding a pillion and not wearing a helmet, succumbed on Sunday.
The road was wet due to rain and it is suspected that the bike slipped resulting in the mishap.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Bike Stunts Hyderabad Instagram Reels 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick