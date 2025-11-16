Hyderabad: Youth Critical After Quacks' Surgery

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after undergoing a piles surgery allegedly performed by unqualified medical practitioners in Mangalavaripeta near Narsampet. The incident was reported to the Telangana Medical Council on Saturday.

Rajinikanth, a resident of Chintanekonda, underwent the procedure on November 13. The surgery was performed by Kousalya, an elderly woman, and Chittibabu, an RMP practitioner — neither of whom is qualified to conduct surgical procedures.

Later that night, the victim suffered massive bleeding and hypovolemic shock. He was rushed to MGM Hospital, Warangal, around 11 pm in a life-threatening condition. Under the supervision of Prof. Dr Nagender (general surgery), an emergency surgery was performed to control the bleeding. Doctors said his condition remains critical.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Dr Naresh Kumar Vemulapalli, chairman of the Public Relations Committee of the Telangana Medical Council, along with Dr M. Dileep Kumar, member of the District Anti-Quackery Committee, visited the patient on November 15. They collected details of the incident and reviewed the ongoing treatment.

The Medical Council warned that RMPs and unqualified individuals are not licensed allopathic doctors and should not be approached for treatment, diagnostic tests or surgical procedures. The Council said an inquiry will be initiated and cases will be registered against Kousalya and Chittibabu for practising illegally in Mangalavaripeta.