Hyderabad Youth Courage Page Restricted In India

HYDERABAD: The Instagram account “salman_khan_hyc”, linked to Hyderabad Youth Courage (HYC) and followed by over eight million users, has reportedly been restricted in India following serious legal complaints alleging large‑scale fraud and illegal crowdfunding activities.

Complaints submitted to authorities, including the Enforcement Directorate, allege that funds were collected in the name of humanitarian causes such as Gaza/Palestine aid through UPI IDs, QR codes, and multiple bank accounts, with no transparency regarding their utilisation.

The matter is under investigation by state authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Individuals associated with the account have reportedly faced multiple criminal cases related to cheating and fraud, and one recent election nomination was rejected by the Election Commission, top police sources confirmed to Deccan Chronicle on Monday.

Officials said the action reflects growing scrutiny of misuse of social media platforms for fraudulent crowdfunding and financial exploitation. Investigating agencies are expected to disclose findings officially soon.

In a complaint to Meta Platforms Inc. (Instagram), social worker and senior journalist Khaja Tanveer Ahmed alleged grave public concern involving large‑scale financial fraud, deceptive crowdfunding practices, and suspected money laundering through the account and its network. He claimed funds were mobilised through more than 100 bank accounts and digital payment channels, indicating a structured layering mechanism typical of laundering operations.

Tanveer noted that there was no lawful channel for transferring such funds internationally for the stated purposes, raising suspicion of diversion. He added that individuals operating the account had a documented criminal history, including multiple FIRs and prior detentions.

“I extend full cooperation with Indian law enforcement agencies, which have recently banned salman_khan_hyc. This is not a routine grievance but a matter involving systemic financial exploitation of the public at scale. Any delay in action may result in continued harm and irreversible financial damage to innocent contributors,” Tanveer said in his complaint.

Based on his email complaint, investigation authorities restricted access to salman_khan_hyc in India pursuant to a notice from the Government of India’s law enforcement wing under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, 2000, reliable sources confirmed.