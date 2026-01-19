Hyderabad : Young IPS Officers Transferred to City Traffic Wing

Hyderabad: In a significant shift, the state government has posted young IPS officers with experience in rural policing and field operations to key traffic positions across the Greater Hyderabad limits, with the aim of introducing fresh ideas to improve traffic regulation and enforcement.

Earlier, traffic wings were headed by senior IPS officers of SP or DIG rank. For the first time, the government has entrusted these responsibilities to IPS officers with about four years of experience in Greyhounds, rural policing and administration.

Before they assumed charge as heads of traffic wings, Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday briefed the officers on handling traffic-related challenges.

The DGP said the government was giving priority to improving civic governance and addressing traffic issues. “Young and dynamic IPS officers with proven field experience have been entrusted with key traffic responsibilities to ensure effective implementation at the ground level,” he said.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had issued clear directions to curb cybercrimes and drug trafficking. While these efforts were being pursued vigorously, focused attention was now being directed towards strengthening traffic regulation and enforcement.

According to the DGP, the transfers are intended to reinforce traffic management in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri as well as the new Future City police commissionerates.

Hyderabad joint police commissioner (traffic) Joel Davis said the officers were expected to prepare new plans, redesign traffic management in congestion-prone areas and implement measures to clear snarls.

Among the postings, Avinash Kumar has been appointed DCP, Traffic-I, Hyderabad and Kajal Singh DCP, Traffic-II, Hyderabad. Both are from the IPS 2021 batch.

Also of the same IPS batch, Kankanala Rahul Reddy has been appointed DCP, Traffic-I, Malkajgiri; and Shivam Upadhyay DCP (traffic), Future City. S. Seshadrini Reddy, a year their senior, will be DCP, Traffic-II, Cyberabad.

At the Future City commissionerate, senior IPS officer G. Chandana Deepti has been posted as additional commissioner of police (administration and traffic); B.K. Rahul Hegde as DCP, Traffic-III; and G. Ranjan Ratan Kumar as DCP, Traffic-I.

Abhishek Mohanty has been appointed DIG, vigilance and enforcement, to curb illegal activities such as sand smuggling, protect natural resources and safeguard government revenue.