Hyderabad: Young India Skill University Set to Launch After Dasara

Hyderabad: The state government's newly established Young India Skill University is all set to commence operations from a temporary campus at the Engineering Staff College in Gachibowli after Dasara. The first admissions will be in the logistics, medical and health, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Skill University Vice Chancellor V.L.V.S.S. Subbarao on Tuesday said that the four courses to be introduced in October will cover sectors with the highest job demand. Detailed information on admissions and eligibility will be released in the upcoming notification, he added.

The Vice-Chancellor opined that the university’s strong industry connections would ensure campus placements for students, with potential salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month.

As part of its collaboration with industry, Redington, a global leader in logistics solutions, has pledged an investment of Rs 7 crore to set up a logistics lab at the university's temporary campus. Two short-term logistics courses, Warehousing Executive and Key Consignor Executive, will be offered with support from the Logistics Sector Skill Council.

Additionally, the university will launch the FINE (Finishing Skills in Nursing Excellence) course in collaboration with Apollo Medskills Limited, aimed at enhancing employment prospects for nurses. A six-month apprenticeship induction program, Dr Reddy's Pharma Associate, will also be introduced in partnership with Dr Reddy's Labs.