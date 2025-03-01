Hyderabad: Young India Police School Opens on March 31

Hyderabad: The Young India Police School, coming up in Manchirevula, Rangareddy district, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on March 31. The CM said the special school was his idea to relieve one of the familial worries of security personnel, who tend to have strenuous work schedules.

Revanth Reddy released a brochure and a website for the school on Saturday and inspected samples of the uniform. Admissions have also started for the coming academic year. Applications are being accepted on https://yipschool.in/.

The CM said, “Fifty per cent of the admissions are reserved for uniformed (security) personnel and the remaining 50 per cent are open for the public.” He suggested that steps be taken to give priority in admissions to children of police martyrs.

He said the police schools should be made a role model for the country on the lines of Sainik Schools. “We are planning to adopt a new trend in the education system and a special focus be placed on sports,” the Chief Minister said.

The fee structure will vary based on the category of the personnel from home guards to SP rank. Revanth Reddy said the school will have an affordable fee structure.

"Works regarding the school are under the charge of a team of police officers led by Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand. All government permissions, lease deeds, MOUs, recruitment of principal, senior officials, teachers and the basic infrastructural works have been completed or are in progress," the Chief Minister's Office said.