Hyderabad Women Targeted in Online Blackmail Scams

HYDERABAD: Cyber crooks are preying on Hyderabadi women with blackmail using morphed pictures and old posts, etc., and unsolicited messages. Making things worse, the victims' lack of awareness on safety measures is leaving them feeling forsaken.

Many women have shared their grievances on Reddit. A victim wrote, "I got a text from this person who offered me $500 for creating and posting content of his choice on an OnlyFans (an online adult content platform) account. Moments later, I saw myself get added to a Snapchat account with the name 'justfor(*my name*)'. When I refused to pay heed, he started threatening me that he would tell my parents about the account. I have it but I don’t post anything on it,” the victim said.



The victim, at this point, did not know what to do as she was scared. The victim added, “Out of curiosity and to see if he comes out clean because he knew my date of birth, my parents’ full names and many other details, I asked him to first send the money and then maybe I would start creating content based on what he says. Ge replied ‘this number is no longer in service’. I ignored it and after some time he texts the same thing again about the $500 for content. I told him 'I hate being threatened', to which he replied ‘haven’t threatened you yet but I can, if I want to’.”The victim, at this point, did not know what to do as she was scared.

“I have not had a very strong relationship with my parents and especially my father. I don’t think I will be understood by my parents or relatives. I’m too scared he would reach out to them and spew venom. I don’t know what to do at this point,” she said.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 2022, Telangana ranked third in cybercrimes against women. Most offences were related to stalking, bullying and cyber pornography.

Many victims when faced with online criminals find themselves helpless. While many studies have identified online harassment as an emerging threat, no robust solution has been found regarding the same.

According to police's women’s safety wing, such cases should be reported on Dial 100 or on Dial 1098 helplines. Reaching out to the nearest police stations would also help.

“The best way to deal with this situation and further prevent circulation of private data or pictures is to report that account immediately on the application itself. Any account would have that option. If a complaint is raised within the application,” said High Court advocate Yashasri Vasudevan Tadiboina.

Usually in such cases, particularly of the victim (mentioned above), the cyber fraudster might be a known person, trying to control their account or the content they post.

“If at all the person harassing is using a Windows device or an Apple device to commit such a crime, there is no way one can trace them. So the first step should be to stay strong and report the account,” the advocate said.